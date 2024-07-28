These 7 restaurants are joining Miami Spice this year. Here's what to know

Miami Spice is right around the corner, and if you were looking to take advantage of the amazing deals and make reservations at some of the Magic City's finest restaurants, now is your chance!

Beginning on Aug. 1 and running through Sept. 30, the annual Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau promotion is offering prix-fixe discounts at more than 250 eateries.

Enjoy three-course menus at select restaurants throughout the 305 with discounts that include $30 and $35 lunch and brunch options and $45 and $60 dinner specials.

Back for its 23rd year, Miami Spice has some new spots joining the dining scene.

Here are 7 restaurants to check out this year:

The Hampton Social in Brickell

If you are looking for a breezy hangout spot that serves seafood and beach-themed cocktails, look no further than The Hampton Social.

Enjoy their coastal-inspired food, cocktails, and live music experiential dining right in the heart of Brickell.

Casadonna in Miami

Casadonna is a coastal Italian-inspired waterfront restaurant nestled in the same Mediterranean Revival building as Miami’s historic women’s club in Edgewater.

Enjoy delectable Riviera-style Italian cooking with fresh, local and imported products, and traditional recipes found in the coastal towns of Naples, Taormina, Bari, Positano, and Gaeta.

Mirabella in Miami Beach

Mirabella at Fontainebleau Miami Beach is set to redefine coastal Italian dining.

At the helm is five-time Michelin-starred Chef Michael White who is immersing patrons with fresh flavors from both land and sea.

Credit: Fontainebleau

Salty Flame in Brickell

Located on Brickell Avenue, Salty Flame brings a new taste experience.

Coal-red sizzling steaks take center stage and are complemented with an array of Asian-inspired dishes.

RedFarm in Coconut Grove

RedFarm has made it to Miami and is located in the former space of Mr. Moe’s in Coconut Grove’s Commodore Plaza.

This iconic restaurant from New York brings a greenmarket sensibility to modern and inventive Chinese food and super-charged dim sum.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Brickell

Located on the 4th floor of Brickell City Center, Black Tap Miami will be serving up a taste of New York.

Look out for their award-winning burgers, insta-worthy CrazyShakes, ice cold craft beers, and refreshing cocktails.

The Amalfi Llama in Aventura

The Amalfi Llama is merging the rustic Patagonia cooking with the fresh traditional flavors of Italy.

Revolving around an open parrilla grill and wood-burning oven, this restaurant is harnessing fire, smoke, and coals to craft delicate and sophisticated dishes that bring the warmth of both the southern Andes and Italian dining.

For a full list of restaurants participating in Miami Spice this year, click here.