These 7 South Florida Eateries Made Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in the US

It is no surprise that South Florida is home to some of the country's most delicious cuisine.

But this January, Yelp released its list of top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and seven South Florida eateries ranked among the top in the nation.

Number one on the list was a Hawaiian-Korean restaurant in Los Angeles, California that is serving up comfort food that adds a twist to traditional Korean cuisine. And at number two is a Hawaiian restaurant in Captain Cook, Hawaii that is receiving rave reviews for its flavor-packed menu .

Whether you're looking for a quick bite to eat, or a delectable dining experience, the following restaurants are just a drive away in sunny South Florida:

#3 Archibalds Village Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Just steps from Fort Lauderdale Beach, locals and tourists alike come for Archibalds Village Bakery's cinnamon roll and delicious Morning Glory Loaf.

Chef Justin and husband Christopher provide incredible treats at this café from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The couple opened Archibalds after exploring similar concepts in Florida, Seattle, and Europe and you can find anything from pastries to breakfast wraps on the menu.

According to Yelp, reviewers have "raved about the blueberry scones with lemon glaze, their lemon poppy-seed loaf, and the “best chocolate chip cookie in all of Broward County.”

#50 CRUST in Miami, Florida

If you are looking for untraditional flavor profiles in your pizza, look no further than CRUST.

Every pizza is carefully curated by Chef Klime Kovaceski and what you see is what you get. Chef Klime has a strict do not change the flavors policy that he abides by.

Yelpers rave about the garlic bread, so do yourself a favor order them to start the meal off right.

#53 North South Grill in Pembroke Pines, Florida

The Certified Angus Beef smash burgers are a must have at North South Grill in Pembroke Pines.

Katarina Maniatis, who owns the counter-service shop with her husband Terry, is serving up big quantities of high-quality food at this local South Florida eatery.

Whether you're in the mood for a burger or perhaps a signature sub with American wagyu steak, there is a reason why North South Grill ranked among the top restaurants in the U.S.

#77 Bunbury in Miami, Florida

On the other side of a secret speakeasy-style door is an Argentine restaurant and wine bar that serves delicious food with a side of live music.

A 24-foot-long bar houses about 150 wine options and cocktails giving you variety in the heart of downtown Miami.

If you make it to Bunbury, try the beef empanadas with zesty chimichurri or one of their delicious steaks.

Paula Costa co-owns the 7,500-square-foot space with her wife Geraldine Quintero and sommelier Fernanda Orellano.

#80 Jaguar Sun in Miami, Florida

Jaguar Sun is the perfect place if you're looking for a date night spot.

Tucked into the lobby of an apartment building in downtown Miami, you can order anything from their cacio e pepe to oysters to martinis to ice cream sandwiches.

Yelpers highly recommend the bar’s signature Green Ghoul, which is a spin on a spicy margarita, their oysters served in a variety of sauces, and Chef Carey’s take on Parker House rolls with a side of honey butter.

#82 Twice Removed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Just a few blocks from the beaches of Fort Lauderdale is Twice Removed, a speakeasy-inspired cocktail bar and gastropub that focuses on small bites and craft cocktails.

The bar opened in 2021 by Drew Baker after he relocated from New York to be near his parents during the pandemic.

According to Yelp, among their most popular dishes is the poutine, but don't skip their craft cocktails.

#95 Il Paesano in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Il Paesano's co-founder Paola Peixoto uses techniques passed down through generations to make delicious pasta that according to Yelp, "melts in your mouth."

Peixoto and her husband created this Italian eatery in Fort Lauderdale after immigrating to the U.S. from South Africa.

Every ingredient used in the restaurant is imported directly from Italy and the Peixotos don’t keep a standing menu.

Among the most popular dishes are the beef short rib with risotto, their truffle gnocchi, and for dessert, their delicious tiramisu.

And if you're in the mood to drive or travel a little further within the Sunshine State, here are some honorable mentions just north of South Florida.

#9 Selam Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine in Orlando, Florida

If you're looking for high-quality East African cuisine look no further than Selam in Orlando.

Large, colorful platters adorn nearly every table at this family-style restaurant.

Among the most popular dishes are the shareable meat and veggie (or vegetarian-only) platters, fluffy injera. Other fan favorites include the fried triangular samosas and kitfo, which is herbed, buttery minced steak with a house-made soft cheese.

#21 Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg, Florida

If you ever find yourself in St. Petersburg, look out for this little hole in the wall restaurant.

Locals line up early to grab a seat at this little coffeehouse and bakery in downtown St. Petersburg

In addition to locally roasted coffee and house-made pastries, reviewers on Yelp love the “heavenly” Jam on It sandwich with fried egg, Gouda, spinach, Canadian bacon, and complex raspberry jam (featuring notes of black pepper, honey, and lemon) on a grilled brioche bun.

Yelpers also love the Uptown bowl which includes a fried egg, collard greens, potatoes, bacon, tomatoes, and cotija cheese over a bed of roasted potatoes.

#30 Kadence in Orlando, Florida

This tiny Audubon Park space is hard to book, but if you manage to get a reservation, you will not regret it.

The restaurant typically accommodates 2 seatings of 9 guests every night.

After earning their first Michelin star last year, husband-and-wife chef-owners Mark and Jennifer Berdin prepare Instagram-worthy multi-course meals from across the counter.

Kadence is best known for its raw fish preparations served kaiseki-style, based on ingredient availability

#42 Hungry Pants in Orlando, Florida

Deemed a “plant-curious, fast-fine eatery,” co-owners Joey Conicella and Alex Marin have mastered guilt-free comfort food for vegans and carnivores alike.

Yelpers give thumbs-up to traditional diner items, like the thick grass-fed cheeseburger—but veggies are the stars of the show, with veggie/vegan substitutes for almost every dish.

According to Yelp, among their most popular dishes are the Saucy Brussels in a sweet and spicy chili sauce or the MDP (Most Delicious Potatoes) which are roasted sweet potatoes with yogurt and almond gremolata or a vegan cilantro aioli.

#49 Izakaya Tori in Tampa, Florida

Owner Michelle Du is serving up traditional Japanese dishes while tapping into the many flavors she has picked up along her travels.

From grilled pork skewers to ramen and Japanese craft beers this restaurant invites you to experience delicious cuisine right from Tampa, Florida.

According to Yelp, the bite to try is the pork belly and chicken thigh yakitori kebabs.

#64 Catullo’s Italian in Jacksonville, Florida

From a humble food truck to a busy strip-mall storefront, brothers Carl and Dave Catullo are serving up creative, fresh pasta dishes right in Jacksonville.

Yelpers rave about the affordability of the restaurant and the delicious food therein.

From their sea scallops plated over a Calabrian chili risotto to their top-selling Pear Fiocchi, you can't go wrong with any selection.

The only downside? No reservations.

#90 TüKrō Coffee in Dunedin, Florida

Looking for a vacation rental and coffee shop in one?

Former firefighter Dominick Briganti launched TüKrō Coffee after he moved to Florida from Greenwich, Connecticut, and began to miss New York City’s high-quality coffee shops.

Most days, Briganti wakes up around 3:30 a.m. to make the homemade syrups, beverages and baked goods they serve at TüKrō's historic renovated house in downtown Dunedin.

Just blocks from the beach, pop over and get their signature Liquid Tiramisu, an interesting spin on the classic Italian dessert.