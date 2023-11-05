Miami Dolphins

These are the inactive Dolphins players who won't face the Chiefs in Germany

Miami's offensive line and secondary are getting some much needed relief just in time to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and left tackle Terron Armstead were active for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Howard missed two games with a groin injury and his return gives Miami a formidable cornerback pairing with Jalen Ramsey on the other side. Howard has 29 interceptions since entering the league in 2016.

Armstead was activated off injured reserve on Saturday. He sustained a knee injury in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

Miami's inactives were OL Rob Hunt, S Brandon Jones, WR Robbie Chosen, CB Kelvin Joseph, and QB Skylar Thompson (emergency third QB).

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (lower back) was active.

Kansas City's inactives were RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE B.J. Thompson, OL Mike Caliendo, DT Neil Farrell, and DE Malik Herring. Edwards-Helaire didn't make the trip because of an illness.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright AP - Associated Press

