These are the inactive Dolphins players who won't face the Chiefs in Germany

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and left tackle Terron Armstead were active for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Howard missed two games with a groin injury and his return gives Miami a formidable cornerback pairing with Jalen Ramsey on the other side. Howard has 29 interceptions since entering the league in 2016.

Armstead was activated off injured reserve on Saturday. He sustained a knee injury in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

Miami's inactives were OL Rob Hunt, S Brandon Jones, WR Robbie Chosen, CB Kelvin Joseph, and QB Skylar Thompson (emergency third QB).

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (lower back) was active.

Kansas City's inactives were RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE B.J. Thompson, OL Mike Caliendo, DT Neil Farrell, and DE Malik Herring. Edwards-Helaire didn't make the trip because of an illness.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl