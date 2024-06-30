These are some of the most impactful laws going into effect July 1st in Florida

In the last several months, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been busy signing dozens of bills that were passed during this year’s legislative session.

On Monday, more than 150 bills signed by the governor will go into effect.

Although it has been a hot topic of debate, the law banning children under 14 in Florida from having social media accounts will not go in effect until Jan. 1, 2025.

Here are some of the most notable laws going into effect July 1st:

Education

HB 931: Authorizes school districts to allow volunteer school chaplains. The only requirements for a chaplain to participate would be passing a background check and having their name and religious affiliation listed on the school website.

SB 1264: Adds the history of communism to be required instruction in public schools starting in the 2026-2027 school year. The new law requires instruction on communism for students in grades as young as kindergarten, though the lessons must be “age appropriate and developmentally appropriate” while covering certain topics.

HB 1291: Prevents “identity politics” from being included in college and university teacher-preparation programs.

SB 7032: Provides tuition and fee waivers for high-school dropouts who pursue diplomas and workforce credentials at state colleges.

Property Laws

HB 1021: Also known as “Condo 3.0,” this law was intended to give more rights to condo owners. Not only does it impose education requirements on board members, but it also requires more condo communities to set up web pages for members, making it harder for boards to stifle dissent, and gives the state more power to investigate abuses.

HB 1503: Allows what are known as “surplus lines” carriers to take out some non-homesteaded properties from the state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp.

Nature & Climate

HB 87: This bill provides a sort of stand-your-ground defense for people who shoot bears to defend themselves or property. But with bear hunting long a controversial issue in Florida, opponents of the bill said it would lead to increased deaths of the once-threatened animals. Under the bill, shooters will have to notify the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission within 24 hours of bears being killed. They also will be prohibited from possessing or selling bear carcasses.

HB 1645: Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under this legislation. Not only does it ban power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state's lengthy coastline, but it would also boost expansion of natural gas, reduce regulation on gas pipelines in Florida and increase protections against bans on gas appliances such as stoves, according to a news release from the governor's office. Critics said the measure made law by the former Republican presidential hopeful ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding and increasingly severe storms.

Parenting Laws

HB 385: Gives courts the power to require parents to use “neutral safe exchange” locations at sheriffs’ offices when they share custody of children.

HB 415: Florida families are set to have more resources when it comes to pregnancy and parenting, thanks to a new website that will launch by 2025. The website will be primarily run by the Florida Department of Health, in collaboration with the Department of Children and Families and the Agency for Health Care Administration. Available resources will include educational materials on pregnancy and parenting, educational and mentorship programs for fathers, financial assistance and adoption services.

HB 461 - New moms will no longer have to report for jury duty under this new law. In order to qualify for this excusal, a woman must have given birth within six months before the reporting date. The new mom will also need to request to be exempt from jury service. For more details, click here.

Teens & Young Adults

HB 49: This bill will ease decades-old regulations on the hours that 16- and 17-year-old Floridians can work. While the measure was toned down in the waning days of this year’s legislative session, it still drew concerns about the impact of longer work hours on students’ studies and the potential use of teens to address labor shortages. With this measure, parents and school superintendents will be allowed to waive a 30-hour-a-week limit when school is in session.

HB 7063: This measure prevents anyone under 21 from working as a stripper and sets other laws in an effort to further crack down on human trafficking in the state. It also requires an entity that contracts with the state government to provide the state assurances they don't use coerced labor, and prohibits minors from being employed by adult entertainment establishments in any role and increases punishments for knowingly violating that.

Health & Safety

SB 544: Requires the Department of Health to establish a network of providers to participate in a swimming-lesson voucher program.

Law Enforcement

HB 601: This measure will prevent investigations of local law-enforcement officers by civilian review boards and prohibit “harassment” of first responders who are on duty. The governor DeSantis said the review board measure will put the "kibosh" on certain communities that have stacked boards with activists. The measure will affect at least 21 cities with civilian review boards. For more information, click here.

SB 1764: This law targets “coordinated” events where 10 or more vehicles are involved in street takeovers. It will increase fines and potential jail time for people who participate. Under the bill, for example, maximum fines for first-time offenses will increase from $1,000 to $2,000. People who commit second offenses within a year could face third-degree felony charges, up from a first degree misdemeanor charge.

Politics

HB 919: As access to artificial intelligence continues to expand, lawmakers considered issues such as the use of the technology in political advertising. This measure requires political ads that contain “images, video, audio, graphics, or other digital content” created using artificial intelligence to include a disclaimer.