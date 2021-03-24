South Florida

These Are the 10 Best Cities to Live in South Florida in 2021, According to a Study

By Tulio Casal and Daniela Flamini

Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A study has selected Brickell as the best city to live in South Florida for 2021, according to a ranking system that takes 15 factors into consideration.

The study was conducted by Niche, a website that uses reviews and ratings to help students and families search for the right school and neighborhood.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Niche, living in Brickell offers residents a "dense urban feel," with a strong presence of young professionals and above-average public schools.

Local

all about animals 2 hours ago

Video Shows Alligator and Bull Shark Swimming Side-By-Side in Indian River Lagoon

Miami-Dade 4 hours ago

Boy Bitten by Shark Gets Special Visit to Miami Seaquarium

The factors the website takes into consideration include cost of living, property values, job opportunities, night life, cultural and ethnic diversity, crime rates, climate, accessibility to other areas, and access to things like education, recreation and other forms of well-being.

According to the study, the 10 best cities to live in 2021 in South Florida (including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties) are:

  1. Brickell
  2. Pinecrest
  3. Edgewater
  4. Coral Gables
  5. Coconut Grove
  6. Omni
  7. Palmetto Bay
  8. Grandview Heights
  9. Key Biscayne
  10. Weston

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-Dade CountyBrickellMiami-Dade and Browardneighborhoods
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us