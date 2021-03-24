These Are the 10 Best Cities to Live in South Florida in 2021, According to a Study

A study has selected Brickell as the best city to live in South Florida for 2021, according to a ranking system that takes 15 factors into consideration.

The study was conducted by Niche, a website that uses reviews and ratings to help students and families search for the right school and neighborhood.

According to Niche, living in Brickell offers residents a "dense urban feel," with a strong presence of young professionals and above-average public schools.

The factors the website takes into consideration include cost of living, property values, job opportunities, night life, cultural and ethnic diversity, crime rates, climate, accessibility to other areas, and access to things like education, recreation and other forms of well-being.

According to the study, the 10 best cities to live in 2021 in South Florida (including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties) are: