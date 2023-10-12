These are the 17 Broward Sheriff's employees accused of COVID-19 relief fraud

Authorities have charged 17 Broward Sheriff's Office employees with COVID-19 relief fraud.

The 17 employees are accused of fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe said.

In total, they received around $500,000 in assistance unlawfully that they diverted for their personal use, Lapointe said.

There are the 17 employees, who are facing wire fraud charges:

Stephanie Diane Smith, 53.

According to the complaint affidavit, Smith applied for and received two PPP loans on behalf of herself as a sole proprietor doing business as Children 1st Basketball Training and Agape Smith Vending, respectively, based upon materially false information about the borrower’s total gross business income for the year 2019, as well as a falsified Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax form submitted with her applications. The complaint further alleges that, as part of the fraud scheme, Smith sought forgiveness of the PPP loans she received.

According to the complaint, Smith has been employed by BSO since approximately 1996 and held the title of Deputy Sheriff in BSO’s Department of Law Enforcement.

Katrina Brown, 46.

According to the indictment, Brown applied for and received two PPP loans on behalf of herself as a sole proprietor, based upon materially false information about the borrower’s total gross business income for the year 2019, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with her applications.

In addition, Brown submitted an application to the SBA for an EIDL that contained materially false information, including, among other things, the borrower’s gross revenues, cost of goods sold, and number of employees.

Alexandra Acosta, 37.

According to the indictment, Acosta applied for and received a PPP loan on behalf of herself as a sole proprietor, based upon materially false information about the borrower’s total gross business income for the year 2019, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with her application.

La’Keitha Victoria Lawhorn, 41.

According to the indictment, Lawhorn applied for and received three PPP loans on behalf of herself and her company, Home Empire Enterprises, LLC, based upon materially false information about the borrower’s average monthly payroll and annual gross receipts, as well as falsified IRS tax forms submitted with her applications.

The indictment further alleges that, as part of the fraud scheme, Lawhorn sought forgiveness of the fraudulent PPP loans she received.

Jewell Farrell Johnson, 46.

According to the indictment, Johnson applied for and received two PPP loans, one on behalf of herself as a sole proprietor and one on behalf of LRJ Enterprises of South Florida, based upon materially false information about the borrower’s average monthly payroll, as well as falsified IRS tax forms submitted with her applications.

The indictment further alleges that, as part of the fraud scheme, Johnson sought forgiveness of the fraudulent PPP loans she received. Additionally, Johnson allegedly applied for a loan through the EIDL program for her company, G.I.G Productions LLC, based upon materially false information about the borrower’s annual gross revenue in 2019.

Carolyn Denise Wade, 48.

According to the indictment, Wade applied for and received a PPP loan on behalf of herself as a sole proprietor based upon materially false information about the borrower’s total gross business income for the year 2019, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with her application.

The indictment further alleges that, as part of the fraud scheme, Wade sought forgiveness of the PPP loan she received.

Rorie Brown, 42.

According to the indictment, Brown applied for and received one PPP loan on behalf of himself as the sole proprietor, based upon materially false information about the borrower’s total gross business income for the year 2020, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with his application.

In addition, Brown submitted an application to the SBA for an EIDL that contained materially false information, including, among other things, the borrower’s gross revenues, cost of goods sold, and number of employees.

Alexis Monique Greene, 47.

According to the indictment, Greene applied for and received two PPP loans based upon materially false information about the borrower’s gross income and purpose for the loan, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with her applications.

The indictment further alleges that, as part of the fraud scheme, Greene sought forgiveness of the PPP loans she received.

Ritchie Noah Dubuisson, 25.

According to the indictment, Dubuisson applied for and received a PPP loan based upon materially false information about the borrower’s gross income and purpose for the loan, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with his application.

The indictment further alleges that, as part of the fraud scheme, Dubuisson sought forgiveness of the PPP loan he received.

Keshondra Tameisha Davis, 37.

According to the indictment, Davis applied for and received a PPP loan based upon materially false information about the borrower’s gross income for the year 2019 and purpose for the loan, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with her application.

The indictment further alleges that, as part of the fraud scheme, Davis sought forgiveness of the PPP loans she received.

Allen Dorvil, 33.

According to the indictment, Dorvil applied for and received a PPP loan based upon materially false information about the borrower’s gross income and purpose for the loan, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with his application.

The indictment further alleges that, as part of the fraud scheme, Dorvil sought forgiveness of the PPP loan he received.

Jean Pierre-Toussant, 35.

According to the indictment, Pierre-Toussant applied for and received one PPP loan on behalf of himself as a sole proprietor based upon materially false information about the borrower’s total gross business income for the year 2019, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with his application.

Ancy Morancy, 33.

According to the indictment, Morancy applied for and received one PPP loan on behalf of himself as the sole proprietor of Moore Services Investment Group, LLC, based upon materially false information about the borrower’s total gross business income for the year 2019, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with his application.

Marcus Errol Powell, 37.

According to the indictment, Powell applied for and received one PPP loan on behalf of himself as the sole proprietor of Bonvivant Industries, LLC, based upon materially false information about the borrower’s total gross business income for the year 2020, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with his application.

Derrick J. Nesbitt, 46.

According to the indictment, Nesbitt applied for and received two PPP loans on behalf of himself as the sole proprietor of Designer Life, LLC, based upon materially false information about the borrower’s total gross business income for the year 2019, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with his application.

Keith Dunkley, 46.

According to the information, Dunkley conspired to cause the submission of false and fraudulent applications and received funds for one PPP loan and one EIDL on behalf of himself as a sole proprietor and for Global Group Alliances, LLC, which applications included materially false information about, among other things, the borrower’s total gross business income for the year 2019, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with his application.

George Anthony III, 50.

According to the indictment, Anthony applied for and received one PPP loan on behalf of himself as a sole proprietor based upon materially false information about the borrower’s total gross business income for the year 2019, as well as a falsified IRS tax form submitted with his application. In addition, Anthony unsuccessfully applied for a second PPP loan using the same false information.