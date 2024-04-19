These are the 3 Miami restaurants that just earned Michelin stars

Are you looking for a delicious restaurant to go to this weekend? Well, you're in luck. Three Miami-area eateries just earned stars at the 2024 Michelin Guide ceremony in Tampa.

South Florida is no stranger to Michelin-starred restaurants.

Aside from the three newly starred eateries, Miami's Design District is home to the only two-star Michelin restaurant in the state -- L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon. The restaurant has retained its status for three years in a row.

Other restaurants in South Florida like Ariete, The Surf Club Restaurant, Cote, Elcielo, Boia De, Hiden, Le Jardinier, Los Felix, Stubborn Seed, and the Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt also maintained their one-star status.

Here's what to know about Miami's newly starred restaurants, according to the 2024 Michelin Guide.

EntreNos in Miami Shores

Chef-creators Evan Burgess and Osmel Gonzalez opened EntreNos as "a love letter to Florida."

Meaning "between us," EntreNos is a contemporary American spot that is only open four days a week inside Tinta y Cafe in Miami Shores.

Most of the restaurant's food centers on Florida-sourced ingredients, which allows Burgess and Gonzalez to deliver a hyper-seasonal à la carte menu.

"the cooking here is not to be underestimated," the guide said. "Just-caught seafood and beautifully grown produce from the Sunshine state take on lives of their own in the hands of this bold, creative team."

Ogawa in Little River

According to the Michelin guide, "this isn't your typical sushi counter."

Ogawa literally translates to "small river."

Chef and co-owner Masayuki Komatsu has been praised with an omakase that stuns, delectably cooked dishes and a procession of focused and skillful nigiri.

Among the many dishes highlighted by the guide were the baby sea eels with a soy-cured quail egg and bigfin reef squid in a shiso-miso sauce.

Shingo in Coral Gables

Chef Shingo Akikuni is back in action serving premium sushi omakases behind a spacious, 14-seat counter in Coral Gables.

"Once the room fills with the sharp smell of vinegar to mix into the sushi rice, it’s off to the races," the guide said. "Fish is sourced almost entirely from Japan, sliced in uniform fashion, and, dressed with little more than a swipe of nikiri."

Nestled in the historic La Palma building, Shingo offers a unique dining experience with effortless precision.

In total, nine restaurants joined the sought-after group of Michelin-starred restaurants in Florida.

Four restaurants in Orlando and two in Tampa also were awarded stars.

Bib Gourmand recipients

And last week, one restaurant was added to Miami's growing list of Bib Gourmand recipients.

Tam Tam, run by husband-and-husband team Tam Pham and Harrison Ramhofer, was awarded a Bib Gourmand for providing a good quality meal at a good value.

Tam Tam joins Miami's 17 other restaurants receivethe award.

Returning to the Bib Gourmand list this year are Bachour, Chug’s Diner, Doya, El Turco, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Hometown Barbecue, La Natural, Lucali, Mandolin, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Phuc Yea, Sanguich de Miami, Tinta y Cafe, Zak the Baker, Zitz Sum, Jaguar Sun, and Rosie’s.