These are the 3 options after Miami commissioner's arrest and suspension leaves seat open

The Miami City Hall saga continues after a suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis of Commissioner Alejandro "Alex" Diaz de la Portilla following his arrest has left his seat open.

A meeting at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Miami City Hall will determine what’s next. It’s open to the public.

The remaining city commissioners will decide one of three options.

Appoint someone to the city commission seat Hold a special election Leave the position vacant until the election on November 7th, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Diaz de la Portilla, who'd been elected to District 1, was arrested last week on charges of bribery, money laundering, criminal conspiracy, and official misconduct connected to a sports complex.

After his release from jail, Diaz de la Portilla denied the charges.

Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla speaks with reporters after his release from jail following his arrest.

"There is nothing true about this complaint," he said.

Still, DeSantis suspended him from office a day after the arrest. The City of Miami has already removed his name from the list of commissioners.

"We’ve been assured that District 1 is going to be served, the city still serves the district with the vacancy," said Commissioner Sabina Covo, who represents District 2.

Covo was elected during a special election, but she says in this case a special election doesn’t make sense with the November election so close.

According to the City of Miami, a special election will cost taxpayers between $250,000 and $300,000.

“Here we are talking about three commission meetings. We do have to pass a budget in September so it’s important. It’s one of the most important if not the most important month," added Covo.

And even after Saturday’s decision is made, Diaz de la Portilla could win back the seat in November.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla following his arrest on corruption charges.

“Bottom line is, it’s permissible for Alex Diaz De La Portilla to seek re-election. He has not been convicted of a crime, he's just been charged with a crime,” said NBC6 political analyst Mike Hernandez.

Diaz de la Portilla said he plans to run and win. But, even if he does, Hernandez said it’s not a done deal.

“If he were to win re-election there is nothing stopping the governor from saying 'I suspended him before the election and I think it’s appropriate to suspend him again while we figure out this charges in the court of law,'" Hernandez said.

If commissioners decide to appoint someone that decision will be made at the meeting on Saturday. In theory, the commission could choose one of the candidates running against Diaz de la Portilla in the November election.

Any resident who has lived in the district for the last year and is registered to vote is also eligible to apply for the commission seat at the Saturday meeting.