These are the 5 worlds to explore at Universal Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort has brought Celestial Park, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon Isle of Berk and Super Nintendo World to life.

You can see them all starting May 22 at Universal Epic Universe, the newest and largest theme park in Florida.

Celestial Park

Celestial Park is the hub in the spoke-like design of Epic Universe, connecting the other “worlds.”

The astronomically-themed section is the only one with original characters not based on pre-existing intellectual property. Centered around a football field-sized water fountain and filled with abundant, colorful flowers, it's an oasis of calm between the sensory overload of the four sections.

That's not to say excitement can't be found in Celestial Park, which is home to a 133-foot (40.5-meter) high dual launching roller coaster, Stardust Racers, and an enormous carousel.

Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World is the definition of sensory overload, from its bright primary colors that scream “Look at me!” to the loudness of the steel-drum-thumping syncopated calypso music.

It has two levels — rare for theme parks — and creates a completely immersive experience since nothing outside Super Nintendo World can be seen beyond the towering walls of Peach's Castle and Mt. Beanpole. There is an augmented reality dark ride, a kid-friendly, slow-moving omni-mover ride and a Donkey Kong-themed coaster. Character performers dressed as Mario and Luigi greet members of the crowd in a roped-off area.

Dark Universe

Dark Universe is a throwback to Frankenstein's monster, Dracula and the Invisible Man movies that launched Universal's career in horror franchises.

Visitors enter through a recreated central European village that has a storyline about vampires inhabiting the ground underneath. There is a dark ride through Frankenstein's castle, a family-friendly coaster based on the werewolf legend and a tavern topped by a windmill with blades engulfed by flames every few minutes.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Ministry of Magic

This is the third installment of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter attractions that turbocharged the Florida resort into a genuine challenger to Disney World's dominance.

The arched doorways, wrought-iron balconies and cobblestoned streets make visitors feel like they have parachuted into the Fantastic Beasts films set in 1920s Paris. The land's highlight is the Battle at the Ministry's omnidirectional lift ride, whose green-tiled, faux-gold-plated atrium is on a scale reminiscent of New York's Grand Central Terminal.

How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berke

Next-generation animatronic dragons are the stars in this section, based on the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise.

Anchored by a lagoon at its center with Viking statues, the Viking-inspired land has a coaster, a boat ride and meet-and-greets with the surprisingly agile dragons, these aren't your father's animatronics.

NBC6 got to take a look at the state-of-the-art tech that's making the experience more immersive than ever.

NBC6's Kris Anderson give us an exclusive first look at Universal Epic Universe.