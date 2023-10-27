These are the 8 new cruise ships that will soon be departing from PortMiami

Get ready to set sail, because PortMiami has announced a new lineup of ships that will be departing just in time for the 2023-24 cruise season.

After being knocked out almost entirely in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and beginning their recovery in 2021, cruise lines regained much of their footing last year.

According to a U.S. Cruise Market Report, in 2022, cruise gross bookings skyrocketed more than 500% year over year, albeit from a much-diminished base.

And this year, the cruise market is projected to reach $12.5 billion in revenue.

But the exciting news came when PortMiami announced eight new cruise ships would be departing from Miami starting this month.

Here are the ships you can embark on as early as this month:

Oceania Cruises' Vista

Built just this year, the Oceania Vista is set to set sail this month out of PortMiami.

With the capacity for 1,200 guests and spanning 791 feet long, this vessel is ready to take you to your next vacation spot.

Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Venezia

Carnival is calling this type of cruising "Fun Italian Style."

Sailing out this month, passengers will be able to get a little taste of Italy right from Miami.

Scenic Eclipse II

The Scenic Eclipse II is "where ultra-luxury meets discovery" and also sailing out in October.

Sailing its inaugural season in North America and the Caribbean, the 228-guest vessel arrived at the South Florida port on Oct. 21.

Built in Croatia, the Scenic Eclipse II entered service in April and was designed to offer upscale cruising in remote and polar regions.

Crystal Cruises' Crystal Serenity

Beginning in November, you can jump onboard Crystal Cruises' Serenity and enjoy a trip to the Caribbean islands or any number of destinations from Miami.

Renovated just this year, and with the capacity of 740 guests, you can enjoy amenities ranging from a spa and salon to the Wimbledon Court to play some pickleball.

MSC Cruises' Explora 1

At 813 feet long, the Explora I was designed with the guest and relaxed, home-like comfort in mind.

Sailing out of PortMiami in November, you can enjoy a trip to the Caribbean as well as luxurious dining and entertainment.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian VIVA

Built this year, with a guest capacity of 3,099, the Norweigian VIVA also sails out of Port Miami in November.

Seeking a thrill in the high seas? This ship features some of the fastest slides on the open ocean and a three-level race track at sea.

Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur

In December 2023, Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur will begin sailing from PortMiami.

With this brand new ship, Regent encourages to enjoy "the most all-inclusive luxury experience on the Seven Seas" that "elevates the pinnacle of ocean cruising to new heights."

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas

Kickstart the new year with a trip aboard the Icon of the Seas.

Deemed the largest cruise in the world, this ship features the largest waterpark at sea with six record-breaking slides including the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide to sail and the Pressure Drop, the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.

As it returns to regular cruise schedules and operations, this year PortMiami already celebrated two of its busiest cruise passenger days in history, officials said in a news release.

On Sunday, April 9, the Port welcomed 67,594 guests, which surpassed the 58,984 guests on Sunday, Feb. 12, by 12.7%.

“We are grateful for the longstanding partnerships with all of our cruise partners and their commitment to providing a world-class experience to our passengers,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement. “These new ships, and their improved amenities and customer experience, are helping to keep Miami-Dade and PortMiami on the cutting edge of the cruise industry.”