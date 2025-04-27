The City of Hollywood is home to roughly 153,000 residents, and with that comes lots of traffic.

NBC6 did some digging to find out which areas are prone to the most traffic accidents.

NBC6 reached out to the City of Hollywood’s Police Department for the records on their latest crash data from 2023 and 2024. They only provided the streets in which the crashes happened, but did not specify what kind of crash took place and how many ended in death or serious injury.

After sorting through the numbers, NCB6 found that the top 3 areas for the most traffic accidents were the same across both years.

At number one, is US Route 441, better known as State Road 7 and Sheridan Street.

In 2023 the intersection saw 123 crashes, and in 2024 it had 149.

The intersection is surrounded by 3 shopping centers and 3 gas stations, and it’s also 2 miles from the Seminole Hard Rock Live and Casino. It means there are cars on the road 24/7.

It’s something some drivers like Fredrick think might impact why there’s so many crashes here.

“With the Hard Rock lots of tourists there, and they are unfamiliar with the roads and location.”

Further down the road is the number two spot: Hollywood Blvd and State Road 7.

In 2023 it saw 103 crashes, an 97 in 2024.

The City of Hollywood considers it a mobility hub. According to their website it means a “transit access point with frequent transit service, high development potential and a critical point for trip generation or transfers within the transit system.”

Basically, a place with heavy traffic.

At number three was State Road 7 and Washington Street. It’s where a drive safely sign is posted, with construction work just steps away.

The top 3 spots are all on State Road 7.

According to FDOT’s website they are completing a series of improvement projects along State Road 7, stretching as far north as Palm Beach County.

SR 7 / US 441 TRANSIT CORRIDOR IMPREVEMENTS

In Hollywood, there’s a $3-million project expected to be done this summer that would provide improvements along Taft street from State Road 7 to N 40th Street. It includes milling, resurfacing, updating drainage, adding a shared use path for pedestrians, as well as improved curb ramps, pavement markings and signage.

Along State Road 7 from Stirling Road to Orange Drive, work is already underway to conduct milling and resurfacing of roadway, update sidewalks and curbs, and near the canal on Orange Drive, install concrete barrier walls.

This is all part of a more than $8-million-project set to be done early next year.

The City of Hollywood says that along the State Road 7 corridor they have invested in “new water and sewer lines, and landscaping improvements and the private sector is investing millions in new development – not including the billion-dollar investment from the Seminoles.”

The city has also been working on economic development initiatives for the corridor. Over the past year they have been highlighting the local businesses that help bring foot traffic to the area.

And, in case you are wondering what area holds the number 4 spot? Well in 2023 it was Pembroke Road and S State Road. It is an intersection that borders with the city of West Park.

In 2024, it was an intersection near Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Memorial Regional, where traffic and emergencies are taking place 24/7.