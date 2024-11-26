Travel

These South Florida cities are among the top destinations this Thanksgiving: AAA

The Thanksgiving travel rush is expected to be bigger than ever this year

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two cities in South Florida have been named among the top destinations travelers are flocking to this Thanksgiving.

According to AAA, the common theme among the top 10 is warm weather.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Four cities in Florida overall made the list, with AAA crediting the Sunshine State's beaches, theme parks and cruise ports.

AAA's top Thanksgiving Destinations in the U.S.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. Miami, Florida
  3. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  4. New York, New York
  5. Anaheim/Los Angeles, California
  6. Tampa, Florida
  7. Honolulu, Hawaii
  8. San Franciso, California
  9. Las Vegas, Nevada
  10. Atlanta, Georgia

The Thanksgiving travel rush is expected to be bigger than ever this year, with AAA predicting that nearly 80 million people in the U.S. will venture at least 50 miles from home.

This article tagged under:

Travel
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us