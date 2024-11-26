These South Florida cities are among the top destinations this Thanksgiving: AAA

Two cities in South Florida have been named among the top destinations travelers are flocking to this Thanksgiving.
According to AAA, the common theme among the top 10 is warm weather.
Four cities in Florida overall made the list, with AAA crediting the Sunshine State's beaches, theme parks and cruise ports.
AAA's top Thanksgiving Destinations in the U.S.
- Orlando, Florida
- Miami, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- New York, New York
- Anaheim/Los Angeles, California
- Tampa, Florida
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- San Franciso, California
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Atlanta, Georgia
The Thanksgiving travel rush is expected to be bigger than ever this year, with AAA predicting that nearly 80 million people in the U.S. will venture at least 50 miles from home.