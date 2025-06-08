‘They are children': Woman reacts to video of Lauderhill double shooting that injured grandson

A woman is speaking out after she saw video of a suspect firing his gun during a double shooting in Lauderhill that injured her 16-year-old grandson.

Kurt Cranston, 33, is facing several charges including two counts of attempted murder.

According to Lauderhill Police, on Wednesday, a shooting happened on Northwest 43rd Terrace near Northwest 19th Street.

Two teens, identified by family members as 16-year-old Shiraj Reid and 17-year-old Marvin Travis, were injured in the shooting.

For Barbara Brown, Reid's grandmother, the video was tough to watch.

Brown's first time seeing the video was when NBC6 showed her. She said she doesn't know Cranston.

“My God,” Brown said. “You're a grown man and they are children, you should have made a better decision.”

Brown was left almost speechless after watching the video and learning what the suspect told investigators his motive was.

“You're a grown man, you know how to make better decisions,” Brown said. “If you felt like these young men were doing something that was not right, you should have found their parents and if that didn't work you go to a more legal way of doing things the right way.”

Brown said she and her family are still leaning on their faith.

“God is doing his job so we just have to let God do His work and keep praying and we're all praying for the other young man too,” Brown said.

The teens are in recovery and are expected to be OK.