‘They are savages': Father of Pembroke Pines student attacked at school demands answers

More than a month after a Pembroke Pines high school student was brutally beaten by classmates in an attack that was caught on camera, the teen's father is speaking out to demand answers.

On the last day of the 2022-2023 school year, Frank Fermin’s son was waiting for his dad to pick him up in front of Charles Flanagan High School. That June 8 turned violent when more than 10 juveniles approached Frank’s 16-year-old son and beat him, according to a video and police report obtained by NBC6.

A month later, Fermin said he hasn’t heard of anyone getting arrested nor any student being punished for attacking his teenage son.

“No father wants to see their son, children in that situation. It’s very difficult,” said Fermin, in an exclusive interview with NBC6.

Fermin said his son was sent to Memorial West Hospital in an ambulance. He was treated for bruises above the eye, arms, and to this day he feels pain in his neck.

A police report Fermin filed at the Pembroke Pines Police Department states his son told police, “he felt someone punch him in the face, at which point he was trying to put his hands up and protect his face as much as he could."

The victim also, “indicated that at one point he started to slide down towards the ground and felt himself almost losing consciousness," the report said. “The suspects then continue to strike the victim, this time utilizing closed hand strikes as well as kicks and stomps to his upper body and head area."

Fermin said he's been in contact with school officials but hasn't heard of any discipline for the students allegedly involved. NBC6 reached out to the Broward School Board for comment, but as of Tuesday afternoon, has not heard back.

Pembroke Pines Police said a detective has been assigned to the case, and they are "in the process of completing arrest paperwork for the suspects.”

Fermin said he would like his son to return to Flanagan High for his senior year of high school, but that might change if there’s no solution.

“I hope the school, district, and police make sanctions to those guys. They are not students, they are savages,” said Fermin.