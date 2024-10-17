‘They cannot take all the spaces': Some Weston residents frustrated with reserved parks

A group of Weston residents are frustrated and upset that they don't have access to sports fields at public parks.

The group of soccer lovers meets every Tuesday to play at Weston's Regional Park.

But Julian Cerri said for months they’ve been running into issues with coaches from academies who say the the fields are reserved.

"They cannot take all the spaces. So we have to share," Cerri said.

One of the men emailed the city asking for a field schedule. They say it showed Rink #8 was available. A few minutes after arriving to play on October 8th, they claim they were once again kicked out by a coach, and police were called.

"We are not opposed to the Weston Academy. We think we need it, our kids need it. Actually my kid goes to that academy, which is fine, but we have to get our spaces," Cerri said.

The City of Weston released a statement to NBC6 about the issue.

“Sanctioned leagues that are members of the Weston Sports Alliance do have priority when it comes to field access; however, the fields are available to the public daily outside of the league hours," the statement said.

The city said fields are typically open to the public from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. during the week, and all day on the weekends.

"We try to get everything clear. The city is not clear, the city has different schedules. I don't know, one is actual, one is old," Cerri said.

The group had been calling for the city to upload a current schedule, and the city posted a schedule on Wednesday, however it is subject to change.

Residents were encouraged to call the community center to get most recent info on schedules.