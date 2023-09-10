‘They don't deserve this': Family displaced after fire destroys Sunrise home

A family, including children, have been displaced after their home caught fire, according to Sunrise Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred at 6230 NW 18th Place just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials said the fire started in the garage and expanded to the attic, which had a wood frame construction.

"I knew this family for a very long time," a neighbor told NBC6. "They don't deserve this."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Video of the scene shows flames and smoke coming from the home and water streaming down on the roof.

Sunrise Fire Rescue reported that nine people were displaced by the fire at the single-family home, including seven children.

However, the American Red Cross said their Disaster Action Team provided emergency aid to eight victims impacted by the blaze, including three children.

The Red Cross says they are providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.

They will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

The fire is still under investigation. Check back with NBC6 for updates.