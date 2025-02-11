‘They have to find that guy': Man sought after 20-year-old woman killed in Miami-Dade

The search is on for a man who shot and killed a 20-year-old woman after a heated argument in Northwest Miami-Dade, the sheriff’s office said.

Delilah Ruiz was the victim of a deadly shooting on Saturday just before 8 p.m. near Northwest 189th Street and Northwest 63rd Avenue, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Ruiz was flown to Memorial Hospital West in critical condition, but did not survive, authorities said.

MDSO said she was shot by a man, but further details were not provided.

We need your help to bring justice for Delilah and her family.



💰 Reward Up to $5,000

Submit your tip anonymously to Crime… pic.twitter.com/lPRl2RECRS — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) February 10, 2025

The shooting happened right in front of her home and her grandparents’ home, which are very close to each other.

A neighbor who heard the commotion outside told NBC6 what she saw.

“Two shots went off and the girl was there. Rescue did everything it could to save her life,” she said in Spanish. “She was young, pretty. I don’t know what happened to that guy to come here and shoot her.”

Now, a small memorial with flowers and candles sits at the shooting scene.

“They have to find that guy, because just like he did it to her, he could do it to someone else,” Ruiz’s neighbor said.

In a GoFundMe page, the victim’s family called her a beautiful soul, with a bright future ahead of her.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in her case.

Anyone with information can call 305-471-TIPS (8477) and submit a tip anonymously.