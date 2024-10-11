‘They killed him knowing he was sick': Family of man killed during altercation with police speaks

A family is grieving after their loved one died during an altercation with a Hollywood Police officer on Thursday.

The Broward medical examiner has identified the man killed as Juan Wu, 48.

According to Hollywood Police, an officer was dispatched to N. 66th Terrace & Eaton St. to reconcile a vandalism dispute between neighbors. While the officer was investigating the vandalism, police claim a man began attacking the officer and a physical altercation sparked.

Family said that man was Wu, but shared a different story with NBC6.

In Spanish, Wu’s brother Juan Carlos de Peña explained to NBC6 that Wu is an Army veteran who became mentally ill while in the military.

“They killed him knowing he was sick,” said Juan Carlos.

Juan Carlos believes Hollywood Police did not need to escalate to deadly use of force and now his brother leaves behind a child, and their mother who is battling cancer.

“My brother is a good person; he doesn’t hurt anyone,” said Juan Carlos.

Juan Carlos said his neighbors called police on Thursday after Wu hit the neighboring fence. He explained the fence bent and his brother was accused of vandalism.

He said when the officer arrived, to their home he came inside without permission and Wu told him to get out of the house.

“My brother said I’m not going to give you the ID, you can’t be in my home. Leave,” Juan Carlos said.

That is when Juan Carlos claims the officer began yelling at Wu and shot him with a taser.

Juan Carlos told NBC6 that their family is from the Dominican Republic, and aside from Wu, no one else in the home speaks English.

Juan Carlos said he tried to de-escalate the situation by telling the officer in Spanish that his brother is sick, but that the officer didn’t understand.

“I am signaling to the police officer that my brother has mental problems," said Juan Carlos.

According to Hollywood Police, at that moment, the officer was afraid for his life and fired his gun, striking Wu.

Wu was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Family said he leaves behind a child, two siblings and their mother who is fighting cancer.

FDLE has taken over the investigation.