‘They Knew What They Were Doing': Surveillance Captures Men Breaking Into Car in Hallandale Beach

A Hallandale Beach man is hoping anyone can identify who he believes were would-be thieves who were caught on surveillance video breaking into his car.

It happened on Oct. 7 in a private resident parking lot of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Northeast 14th Avenue. The owner of the car told NBC 6 that he walked out to find a back window of his white Dodge Charger smashed in.

"Violated and it’s so many mixed emotions," said the owner, who wished to remain anonymous. "We work hard man, to have what we have."

In the footage, the suspects are seen pulling up in a dark orange Mercedes SUV in the spot next to the Dodge Charger. One of the men then smashes in the window and dives in.

"They broke a window and climbed in through the window, so they knew how the system works," the owner said. "If the alarm goes off, it cuts off a lot of circuits."

The time stamp on the video shows they pulled in just after 3:20 a.m. and stayed there until almost 4 a.m., but they leave without the car.

"They knew what they were doing - they knew, they were very organized," the owner said.

The victim said he believes he may have been targeted because of the type of car.

Police say they’re investigating, and in the meantime, the victim hopes someone recognizes these men.

"You can see a shadow of a face and while the guy is standing guard there while the other guy is working inside the car," he said.