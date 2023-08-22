‘They left me there to die': Man loses part of his leg after hit-and-run in Hollywood

A South Florida man is in the hospital with part of his leg amputated after a car hit him and kept going in Hollywood.

Joseph Griffin was on his motorcycle heading home Aug. 5 when a driver blew past a stop sign and hit him at the corner of North 16th Sourt and Taft Street.

The loud crash and Griffin's screams for help are heard in surveillance video from a nearby home.

"My foot moved, but my leg did not move, I knew I was in trouble,” Griffin said. "When I saw my leg, I knew it was destroyed, I knew they would have to cut it off."

A car is seen speeding off in the surveillance video.

"I look up and the guy backs off me, rolls the window down, says 'Are you all right?' I had broken ribs and sternum so I whispered 'No' and he just drove away,” Griffin said. "My leg was burning on the engine, literally burning."

Paramedics rushed Griffin to the hospital and doctors placed him in a coma. When he woke up three days later, half of his left leg was gone.

"They could have left and called 911, they didn't even do that, they left me there to die,” Griffin said. "I don't know, man, it's not right, it's really not right."

Griffin still gets emotional thinking about that night, but despite what he's gone through, he said his spirits are high.

"They can replace the leg, I'm not paralyzed, it could have been a lot worse,” Griffin said. "I've been through enough bad stuff I said I will get over this."

All he wants now is for the driver to turn themselves in.

"I want them to answer for their actions, I want them to answer,” Griffin said. “I've done bad things in my life and I've paid."

A spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department said they are waiting to hear back from the lead detective working this case before they can provide more information. A GoFundMe was set up to help Griffin.