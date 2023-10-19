‘They want to volunteer': Miami Beach planning to send firefighters To Israel

Miami Beach's mayor and commissioners are giving the green light to send volunteer firefighters to help with rescue missions on the ground in Israel.

Miami Beach Fire Chief Virgil Fernandez said that would mean firefighters helping out at Israeli fire stations, or assisting at medical facilities.

The idea is "go and try to get a mission," Fernandez said.

Rescuers are already raising their hands to head over.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"This is a volunteer mission," Fernandez said. "The firefighters have said that they want to volunteer and help."

When the Champlain Towers South condo building collapsed in Surfside in 2021, Israel sent boots on the ground, including experts to help local first responders dig through rubble and search for victims. Now Miami Beach leaders want to return the favor.

It's not clear how soon the plan would be put in place.