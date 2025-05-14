‘They were my babies': Mom of boys, 4 and 10, killed in Largo crash mourns loss

A mother is speaking out after her two children were killed in a crash over the weekend near Tampa involving a University of Miami football player.

According to Lago Police, the crash happened Saturday night at Orangeview Drive and Ridge Road.

Bechinta “Sheena” Solomon's children, 10-year-old Jabarai Solomon and 4-year-old Charlie Solomon Riveria were killed when a Dodge Durango driven by UM football player Adarius Hayes crashed into their Kia Soul.

A third person, identified as identified as 78-year-old Gail Price, died after a day after being transported to the hospital.

Now, after losing her two children, Bechinta said it's her daughter that's keeping her going.

“I’m still a mother of three, but now I only have one living child that I have to stay strong for.”

Bechinta said Jabari recently celebrated his 10th birthday on May 4 and was having a late celebration with his brother and father on the day of the crash.

“My boys were momma’s boys,” Sheena said.

“What keeps me going, [is] that on the last day of their lives, they spent time with the man that loved them. They had fun with the man that loved them,” she said.

Fifty-year-old Herbert Riveria, the boys' father, was also in the car and has been in the hospital since the crash.

She described Jabari as a talkative and happy child who loved school, playing computer games and telling her about his day when he got off the bus.

“He thought he was the man of the house because he always had the TV remote in his hand,” she said.

As she continues to grieve, Bechinta said her community has been supporting her.

“I know how my county is, they’re always going to show support in a time of need,” she said.

Hayes was released from the hospital on Monday.

No tickets or criminal charges have been filed, though the investigation is continuing.

UM released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn the crash resulted in three fatalities, as confirmed by Largo Police, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those lost.”