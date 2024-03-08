Thief caught on camera stealing dog, puppies from Princeton home was victim's neighbor: Police

Miami-Dade Police have identified one of the suspects that were caught on camera stealing three French bulldogs, including two puppies, from a Princeton home last month.

Surveillance video showed the alleged theft that happened on the afternoon of Feb. 29.

A dark Toyota Sienna pulled up to the home and a short time later, a person in a black hoodie can be seen throwing the dogs over the fence to the backyard to another person in a gray hoodie on the other side.

The dogs were heard yelping in the video as they were thrown over the fence and appeared to hit a trash can beside the house before falling to the ground.

According to an arrest report, on Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police arrested 26-year-old Nelson Steven Rodriguez in connection to the theft.

Officials said detectives were able to identify Rodriguez as the victim's neighbor.

Nelson Steven Rodriguez

Owner Juan Galindo said that he had just left the house to run errands when he received a call from his Rodriguez who advised him that two people were breaking into his house.

"You get that adrenaline rush," he said. "So, then I came as fast as I could. But by the time I got here, it was already -- they were gone."

Galindo said that his three French bulldogs had been stolen by two individuals. The dogs included a mother, which his family has had for more than two years, and her 4-month-old puppies. He described them as being part of the family.

"Honestly, I'm just angry," Galindo said. "I want them [the alleged thieves] to get consequences."

An owner said his three French bulldogs were stolen from his Princeton home.

According to an arrest report, several homeowners in the area sent police surveillance video via email.

That surveillance showed Rodriguez get into his 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe, drive a short distance, and then get into the dark Toyota Sienna, the report said.

Multiple homeowners in the area told detectives, the Toyota Sienna had been seen in the area for two days before the incident took place and appeared to be watching the house, the report said.

Galindo's mother spoke with NBC6 off-camera and added that, in addition to concerns for their dogs, she is worried about the safety of her family, given that two people were able to get access to their property and personal space.

Galindo also told NBC6 that this isn't the first time the dog has been stolen.

"They had stolen her already in January 17," he told NBC6. "We paid ransom. But we didn't report it because we didn't have cameras. We didn't have, our gate wasn't event locked. But now, we have cameras. We had it locked."

Galindo said that his family has a doggy door so that their pets can roam in the fenced-in backyard. That's where they were when they were allegedly stolen last week.

Rodriguez was arrested and is facing charges of 3rd degree grand theft, animal cruelty, and trespassing property other than structure.

Investigators are still seeking the assistance of the community with any information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the second individual and the three dogs.