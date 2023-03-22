Thief Caught on Tesla Dashcam Breaking Into Car in SW Miami-Dade

He’s wearing gloves and a flashlight, but no mask.

On Saturday, just before 11 p.m., a man pulled up to a house near SW 149th Avenue and 28th Street in a white Dodge Charger.

Janet Ruiz and her family were inside the house having a barbecue. Eight cars were parked in the driveway, including a Tesla with Sentry Mode on, which detects and records suspicious activity around the vehicle.

"He first approached my daughter’s car and went and started looking, and that’s how we got the footage. Then he went to another car, and I guess he didn't get lucky, and then he got to my husband’s car," Ruiz said. "Unfortunately, it was open."

The thief took more than $1,500 worth of tools from the pickup truck. He wasn’t alone on his crime spree. It appears a woman was in the passenger seat of the car.

"All of my husband's work tools. Three drills, a compressor, all his tools, hammers. In the video you can see he walked three times back and forth to the car," Ruiz said.

About two blocks away on the same night, another person reported a car break-in in the neighborhood. That video shows what also appears to be a white Dodge Charger pulling up to their driveway.

"You just feel violated. I mean literally, we were all here, and I feel like, thank God that was it because God forbid my daughter’s boyfriend would have come out or my husband and caught this guy,' Ruiz said. "Who knows it could have been worse."

If you recognize the man call Crimestoppers 305-471-TIPS.