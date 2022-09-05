brazil mart

Thief Still at Large After Breaking Into Brazil Mart in Miami

The thief stole two cash register drawers, two phones and an iPad, and knocked down multiple bottles of wine

By Victor Jorges

A thief broke into a supermarket in Miami and walked away with cash and electronics shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The incident happened in Brazil Mart located at Southwest 27th Avenue, when someone broke into the store with their face covered.

The subject broke in through a door that had a wine display on the other side, knocking the bottles down. Each bottle ranges from $10 to $50 dollars.

The thief stole two cash register drawers, two phones and an iPad.

Management at the shop tells NBC 6 they are still in shock and want the person who did this to be caught.

“This store is a big family," said Armanda Ferrari who works at Brazil Mart.

Management says they have already filed a police report with the City of Miami.

If you know anything about this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

