Thief Stole Credit Cards From Fort Lauderdale Office, Spent $7K at Apple Store: Cops

Police are searching for a brazen thief who they say stole a man's credit cards from an office in Fort Lauderdale then went on a $7,000 shopping spree at the Apple store.

The incident happened at a business at 515 East Las Olas Boulevard between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. back on April 22nd.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the suspect stole the credit cards from the victim's office while the victim and his business partners were on a conference call.

The victim noticed the man walking through the office and confronted him, but the man said he was lost and looking for another business, police said.

A short time later, police said the suspect went to an Apple store where he charged over $7,000 to the victim's card, as is seen on Apple store surveillance video.

Police said the suspect is about 5-foot-9 and in his 40s with long dreadlocks and various arm tattoos.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is urged to contact Broward Country Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.