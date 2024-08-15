Thief who posed as delivery man to steal package at Deerfield Beach home arrested: BSO

A thief who posed as an Amazon delivery man to steal a package from a Deerfield Beach home was caught red-handed, authorities said.

The incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon as detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Burglary Apprehension Team spotted a car that was suspected in a recent residential burglary in Parkland, officials said.

The detectives watched as the suspect pulled up to a home, got out of the car and approached the front door dressed as an Amazon delivery person and carrying a box and phone.

Instead of making a delivery, the suspect grabbed a box containing an iPhone 15 Pro and went back to his car, officials said. The incident was captured on the home's Ring camera.

Detectives quickly swooped in and arrest the suspect, catching him with the stolen merchandise.

The suspect, 26-year-old Stanly Sabino Pimentel, of Miami, was arrested on several charges, including occupied residential burglary, grand theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a second-degree felony and tag obstruction.

Pimentel is being investigated for other similar crimes in Broward, officials said.