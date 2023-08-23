Thieves are using tablets to quickly steal cars. But there's a solution

If you have a push-start vehicle, listen up.

Miami Police are warning drivers that crooks are using tablets to quickly steal cars.

Surveillance video caught three thieves in the act at a Miami apartment building — one of them has a tablet, and the other two are pulling open the gate and driving off with an Infiniti.

The Infiniti belonged to a Miami woman Adriana Cardenas, who used her car for her delivery business — now, she's without work or transportation and is forced to take the bus.

“It’s happened to several types of cars, not just Infinities," said Mike Vega of the Miami Police Department. "But we are seeing it more and more with Infiniti, maybe because it’s a luxury brand and wanted in third world countries.”

Police said this a popular crime because crooks can get a few cars in a matter of minutes.

“We keep on seeing it," Vega said. "It’s daily, and especially since cars have advanced technology, we are seeing the criminals are one step ahead.”

All the thieves need is an antenna between the key fob and the vehicle — they use the tablet to connect and keep the connection so they can drive a car where they want.

But police said there is a simple way to prevent your car from being taken — by placing your key fob in a key fob frequency protector as soon as you get home.

There are a ton of places to buy online — browse some options on Amazon — or you can even make one yourself with aluminum foil or simply keep your keys in a metal box.