Thieves Caught on Camera Burglarizing North Miami Beach Church Multiple Times

A North Miami Beach pastor is hoping surveillance footage will help catch some thieves who have burglarized his church multiple times.

Pastor Rafael Olivo said the thieves were first caught on camera when they broke the lock on the shed door behind the Asamblea Evangelica church.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

"And we could see the people, they looked right at the camera," Olivo said.

Olivo said the thieves left with 15 tables and chairs. The video shows one of the suspects stacking the chairs against a wall before walking away with them.

Just a few weeks later, the susoects returned and targeted another storage shed, using a dolly to carry heavy items out.

After breaking into the sheds, the suspects tried to get into the church but were unsuccessful, Olivo said.

The pastor said they're happy the thieves weren't able to get inside but they're still worried about their safety and taking extra precautions.

"We have a problem in this area," Olivo said. "We are planning to put metal around the windows, but it’s not fair."

Anyone with information on the thefts can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.