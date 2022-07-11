Thieves Caught on Camera Targeting Cars in Gated Community in Miami Lakes

Police are investigating after residents of a Miami Lakes community were the victim of car thieves who targeted multiple vehicles.

People who live in the Satori gated community said they never expected so many cars to be targeted all at once.

Surveillance cameras showed the crooks going car after car, outside multiple homes in the community.

Resident Tony Lopez said he woke up to find the doors of his GMC Denali wide open and his valuables gone.

“I woke around 6 a.m. and my car door was open. I came outside and everything was taken apart. They took two of my cell phones. They took my firearm," said Lopez.

Lopez said the items the crooks got away with were expensive.

"Between the cell phones and the gun, between $3,500 to $4,000," Lopez said.

Lopez said he left his car unlocked by mistake and he knows at least six other neighbors who were affected.

As of now, Miami-Dade Police has confirmed two victims had their property stolen.

Cameras recorded the burglars driving and walking around the neighborhood, breaking into cars and scouring through personal belongings.

Lopez says it happened Sunday morning in the Satori community along Northwest 87th Court.

Residents said the burglars came in through the community's side gate but that is currently under investigation.

“I think there’s more to it to what they’re saying. I just personally think there’s more to it. You don’t have have guys running around here for 30 or 40 minutes getting into cars and nobody sees nothing," said Lopez.

Lopez said he was able to recover his cell phone by tracking it, but the suspects are still out there.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.