Thieves caught on video opening and stealing from over 100 mailboxes in Doral

Surveillance video shows three hooded and masked suspects opening and looting mailboxes from a Doral gated community.

The United States Postal Service Police confirmed they are investigating the incident that happened near the Mediterranean at the Islands at Doral, located at Northwest 108th Avenue and 84th Street, around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The surveillance camera footage shows the three suspects enter the mail room and appear to use a key to open and loot whatever they could from the mailboxes, including letters, boxes and packages.

The video also shows the suspects exiting a black 4-door sedan before stealing from the mail boxes.

Authorities have not confirmed what kind of items were stolen nor the value of the items stolen.