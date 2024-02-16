Thieves caught targeting SW Miami-Dade homes to steal guns, luxury watches and more

Gilbert Johnson is no stranger to breaking into homes to steal pricey items, according to records. Currently, he has 16 criminal open cases, most of them burglary and theft-related.

On Friday, Johnson was denied bond, when he went before a first appearance judge.

One of the victims told NBC6 in an exclusive interview that Johnson and his co-defendant Charles Dennis were caught on his surveillance video using a crowbar to break into his sliding door when he wasn't home.

“The door had been broken into, the sliding door, the lock was broken. Our dogs defecated everywhere inside the house from how scared they were. They are not guard dogs so they were terrified," said the victim, who did not want to be identified because he feared for his safety. "Then we noticed in our jewelry box that we had like three watches missing."

Records show Johnson was caught with stolen property belonging to about a dozen homes with a value of about $200,000 in total.

Police say Johnson has broken into several homes to steal AR-15s, glocks, luxury purses, expensive watches, documents and clothing.

“It shakes you to your core knowing someone was inside your home where previously thought no one can penetrate or get into,” a victim told NBC6.

In one case, a black substance was thrown around to try and destroy evidence that may have been left behind.

Dennis and Johnson were denied bond.