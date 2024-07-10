Thieves cut through fence, steal golf cart from Miami-Dade church

A South Florida church was burglarized hours before Sunday service and the theft was caught on surveillance camera.

Pastor Al Jackson Jr., the senior pastor of New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in northwest Miami-Dade, said on early Sunday morning, thieves cut a hole through their back fence, walked onto the property and stole the church's golf cart. They then dragged it away through the opening they came in.

“It was very disheartening and very painful,” Jackson said. “This golf cart was a great help in the transportation from one lot to the next.”

The church raised $12,000 to purchase the golf cart just a few months ago because they saw a need. They use it for service and ministry and to help many of their older congregation get to and from another parking lot.

“The church really chipped in to raise money and funds to be able to purchase a golf cart that we can help to serve senior citizens and those who have medical conditions so they can worship in a safe environment,” Jackson said. “To have this happen to the church in a community, we try to make sure that we are very active in being a blessing to, to have individuals break into our property to do this it's painful and hurtful.”

The senior pastor said what happened was painful and hurtful, but they forgave the people responsible.

“We're praying for them and we love them with the love of God,” Jackson said.

Jackson believed they have an even bigger blessing on the way.

“Our church is hopeful that out of it something beautiful will come out of even something so ugly,” Jackson said. “While this for us is painful, we do know that God is going to give us more than what we lost.”

The church is rallying to get another golf cart because the need is still there and he’s asking the community to help raise funds.

The case is currently considered an open/active investigation and is assigned to a Miami-Dade Police detective.