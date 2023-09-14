Thieves responsible for string of car burglaries outside Broward gym

Authorities are searching for some thieves who have been breaking into cars outside a Broward gym while the owners have been working out inside.

The suspects have broken into at least 10 vehicles dating back to Aug. 9 outside the YouFit gym near McNab Road and Rock Island Road in North Lauderdale, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

The thieves have stolen purses, wallets, credit cards, electronics and other personal items from the vehicles of victims who were inside the gym working out.

In at least one instance a victim received notifications from his credit card company that his cards were being used to buy gift cards at a Walmart, officials said.

Detectives released surveillance footage of the suspects in the Walmart in the hopes that the public can help identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-720-2265.