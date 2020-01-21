Thieves Steal $5K in Liquor During Overnight Miami Store Burglary: Police

Police are investigating an early morning burglary at a Miami liquor store that saw thieves get away with thousands of dollars worth of alcohol.

Officers arrived at the scene located near the intersection of Southwest 27th Avenue and 16th Street just after 3 a.m., when three unknown men allegedly broken into the store after it was closed.

Miami Police say the men smashed a glass window to get inside and left with around $5,000 worth of liquor. Officials did not release any information on the men involved, including their possible identities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.