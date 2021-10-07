Thieves Steal Man's Truck, Equipment Worth Thousands From Hollywood Driveway

A Hollywood man says his pickup, trailer and equipment were stolen from his driveway — a theft he says is impacting his livelihood.

Surveillance video from Tuesday morning shows someone breaking into Boris Carmona's pickup truck and trailer before driving away.

“My tools, my truck, everything is gone," Carmona said.

The losses are painful and expensive to Carmona, who uses the tens of thousands of dollars of equipment for his landscaping company, Carmona Lawn Service.

The video also shows a dark-colored car Carmona believes may be involved.

He’s taken his case to the Hollywood Police Department but hopes someone out there who sees his story can help reunite him with his trailer.

If not, he says he may need to re-start his business from square one.

“I'll have to buy again the tools and everything because if they don’t find nothing, I’ll have to buy again," Carmona said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.