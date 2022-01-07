Thieves Steal Thousands in Electronic Toothbrushes From Broward Store: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's help in finding the four men caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronic toothbrushes from a Tamarac store.

BSO said the thieves went into the Walgreens store, located in the 3900 block of West Commercial Boulevard, on three separate dates in 2021: September 12th, November 22nd and December 16th.

In each incident, two people would walk into the store and go to the dental care area before grabbing several toothbrushes and quickly leaving.

Investigators did not release information on those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.