Things to Do During Miami Beach Pride Week

Miami Beach Pride is here and there are all types of events throughout the week to mark the annual celebration.

Events run through through Apr. 10, and there's something for everyone, from art showcases and social justice evenings to legendary balls and lively parades.

Attendees can support Miami Beach's LGBTQ+ community at any one of these events:

Queer Art Showcase

When: Mon. Apr. 4, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Moxy South Beach, 915 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, 33139

The second edition of the Queer Art Showcase celebrates the art of the South Florida queer community. The event features photography, paintings, poetry and spoken word created by 10 LGBTQ+ artists. The best part? All proceeds of art sales go directly to the artist! The event itself is presented to the general public for free in partnership with O, Miami. Attendees will also "get into the groove" with throwback hits curated by Deejay SmeeJay.

Social Justice, Health & Wellness Evening

When: Wed. Apr. 6, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art Deco Museum, 1001 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, 33139

Miami Beach Pride is proud to present its second Social Justice, Health & Wellness Evening this year in partnership with The Program in Gender & Sexuality Studies and LGBTQ Student Center at the University of Miami and the Division of Academic & Student Affairs Pride Center at Florida International University. The evening will feature complimentary light bites, beverages and a discussion with a focus on hot social justice topics related to the LGBTQ+ Community. The event will be hosted by the Miami Design Preservation League at the Art Deco Museum.

2nd Annual Legends Ball

When: Thurs. Apr. 7, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Where: Exchange Miami Club, 1532 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Come on, vogue! Miami Beach Pride presents the second annual Legends Ball competition sponsored by Fresh From Florida. Guests will witness fabulous ballroom houses compete for trophies and grand prizes as they take the stage in various categories, hoping to be crowned House Supreme. Become immersed in the ballroom culture in an epic night dedicated to the South Florida ball community and vogue aficionados. All are welcome! Tickets start at $30 pre-sale and $35 at the door for general admission or $50 pre-sale and $70 at the door for preferred seating.

VIP Beach Affair Weekend

When: Fri. Apr. 8 to Sun. Apr. 10

Kick-off Event : Fri. Apr. 8, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

: Fri. Apr. 8, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Festival : Sat. Apr. 9, 12 p.m.

: Sat. Apr. 9, 12 p.m. Parade: Sun. Apr. 10, 12 p.m.

Where: Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

It is one of the most anticipated LGBTQ+ events of the year: VIP Beach Affair! Celebrate the kick-off to a weekend of fun at Lummus Park on Friday where you're invited to be bold and be you. This signature event features special celebrity guests, complimentary beverages and cocktails with delicious hors d’oeuvres. Then, let your self-expression radiate Saturday's festival and Sunday's parade. This all-weekend beach affair is a celebration of the cherished LGBTQ+ community members and sponsors who show their pride all year long!

