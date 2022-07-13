Third Child Dies Months After Hit-and-Run Crash in Wilton Manors

A 10-year-old girl has died from her injuries more than six months after a hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors that killed two other children, authorities said Wednesday.

Laziyah Stukes died Monday from injuries she suffered in the Dec. 27, 2021 crash, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Stukes and five other children were struck by a hit-and-run driver outside an apartment building in the 24oo block of Powerline Road, officials said.

Two other children, 6-year-old Andrea Fleming and 5-year-old Kylie Jones, were were struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 6

Fleming's 9-year-old sister, as well as a 2-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy, were also injured.

Authorities said the driver, 28-year-old Sean Charles Greer, was trying to go around a Broward County Transit bus and slammed into the children.

After running them over, Greer fled the scene, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Authorities later found Greer's damaged Honda Accord, and he was arrested the day after the crash, officials said. He also confessed to his involvement in the crash, officials said.

Greer was initially charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and now faces a third count, officials said.

He also faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license.

At the time of the hit-and-run, Greer was also on probation for burglary of a dwelling in Broward County, officials said.