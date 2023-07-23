Florida

Third excessive heat warning issued for Miami-Dade, Broward

Both counties have been placed under a new excessive heat warning until 8 p.m.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties find themselves under a new excessive heat warning with heat index values reaching up to 114 degrees.

This will be the third excessive heat warning for both counties in the past week.

In cases of extreme heat, remember to drink plenty of fluids and to stay out of the sun as much you can while the warning is under effect.

Be prepared and take extra caution if working outside and be aware of any signs of a heat stroke.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

FloridaMiamiBrowardheat
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us