Third excessive heat warning issued for Miami-Dade, Broward

Miami-Dade and Broward counties find themselves under a new excessive heat warning with heat index values reaching up to 114 degrees.

This will be the third excessive heat warning for both counties in the past week.

In cases of extreme heat, remember to drink plenty of fluids and to stay out of the sun as much you can while the warning is under effect.

Be prepared and take extra caution if working outside and be aware of any signs of a heat stroke.