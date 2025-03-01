This Florida beach was named best beach in the US, 4th in the world: TripAdvisor

Spring break is right around the corner, so if you're looking to vacation at one of the best beaches in the world, look no further than the Sunshine State.

TripAdvisor released its list of the best beaches in the country and Siesta Beach was named the best beach in the U.S. and fourth best in the world.

With more than 8,500 reviews, it was given 4.5 stars.

Just last year, Siesta Beach was ranked second on TripAdvisor for the best beach in the United States and 9th in the world.

Among the top 20 best beaches in the U.S. this year were several Florida beaches.

#6 - Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Florida

#9 - Bahia Honda State Park in Big Pine Key

#11 - Sombrero Beach in Marathon

#14 - St. Andrews State Park in Panama City Beach

#15 - Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale

#19 - Panama City Beach

#20 - Henderson Beach State Park in Destin

While Siesta Beach was the only Florida beach among the best in the world, one beach not too far from here made the cut.

Playa Varadero in Cuba, with its golden sand and turquoise-blue water, came in sixth place.

