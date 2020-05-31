‘This Is Exhausting’: After Tumultuous Night, More Protests Set for Sunday in South Florida

What to Know Saturday night's protests left damage in many parts of the city, including Downtown Miami and Wynwood

At least 38 people have been arrested, according to Miami-Dade Police

Several additional protests are planned to take place in South Florida on Sunday, with the earliest set to start at 2 p.m.

On Sunday morning, shattered shop windows and destroyed police cars in parts of South Florida signaled the aftermath of a tumultuous night of protests, as hundreds took to the streets Saturday night to express their frustration with the police killing of George Floyd.

While some protests remained peaceful and even hosted dialogue between police chiefs and civilians, other parts of the city were subject to looting and destruction.

By the end of the night, Miami-Dade Police announced that at least 38 arrests had been made in connection to the demonstrations.

We have made 38 arrests thus far as a result of today’s events. The curfew order remains in effect until 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/dAaHFYMcHt — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 31, 2020

Transit services including the Metrorail, Metromover, Metrobus and Go Nightly program have all been suspended for Sunday. Police also closed down parts of Bayside Marketplace, where cell video obtained by NBC 6 showed people looting some stores inside the Downtown Miami mall.

Several businesses in Wynwood were also affected, with stores having to close due to shattered windows.

Saturday night's protests left damage in parts of the city, while others remained peaceful. More protests are scheduled to take place starting on Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t agree with the looting and all of that but I believe that the protests are very much needed at this time and that this is just an outrage of people saying that these things keep happening time and time again," one protester in Downtown Miami told NBC 6 Saturday.

"I just feel like there needs to be more accountability.”

Another protester said she was not concerned about the looting in light of Floyd's death. “We can replace money but you can’t replace that life," she said. "That life is gone, it’s stupid.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a 10 p.m. curfew for Saturday night, and an 8 p.m. curfew will be in place for Sunday. Any person defying the curfew will be subject to arrest, according to city officials.

"People have a right to be frustrated. We share their frustration," Gimenez said in a video message Saturday evening. "We think the right way to do this is a peaceful protest to create change to bring justice to Mr. Floyd and his family."

Floyd died shortly after a police officer, 44-year-old Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed on the ground. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

Saturday's protests included one that began with a march at the Torch of Friendship in Downtown Miami and proceeded down a busy I-95, shutting down the expressway in both directions.

In Coral Gables, another protest took place on Miracle Mile, where police chiefs from Miami-Dade knelt in prayer with protesters and agreed to have a video call with event organizers some time next week to continue to discuss the community's concerns.

"This was a good first step in the right direction. It was a touching moment," a spokesman for Miami-Dade police said.

On Sunday, several more protests are set to take place in South Florida. The South Florida Muslim Federation is inviting people to come demonstrate at the Torch of Freedom, located on Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami, at 2 p.m.

In northwest Miami, THEE Miami Dream Defenders are organizing at 3 p.m. In Lauderhill, another protest had been organized by Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward, Broward DSA and Broward Dream Defenders, but the City of Lauderhill notified Sunday morning that it had been cancelled.

Cities all across the country have been thrown into disarray by nationwide protests, as years of festering frustrations over the mistreatment of African Americans at the hands of police boiled over in expressions of rage met with tear gas and rubber bullets.

“We are here to give justice to black people give justice to George Floyd because we can’t do this anymore," another Downtown Miami protester said.

"This is exhausting.”