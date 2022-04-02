‘This is Part of a Cycle': Everglades Brush Fire Brings Concern for Local Residents

Crews spent another day attempting to get a brush fire that has burned thousands of acres in the Everglades in Miami-Dade and Broward counties under control.

The Florida Forest Service Everglades District said the L-30 fire has burned more than 13,800 acres and is 65 percent contained as of Saturday afternoon. Service rangers remain on the scene monitoring activity but all are reported safe.

04/02/22. 4:00 PM. The L-30 fire current acreage burned is 13,800 acres and 65% contained. https://t.co/eUloUfTYaP — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) April 2, 2022

The fire spread north from Krome Avenue in Miami-Dade County toward the Broward County line. It's now located near U.S. 27 and Pines Boulevard.

The fire is contained in an area surrounded by water and levees and isn’t a threat to homes or businesses.

"We're praying for rain right now," said boater Scott Weinstein. "The fire is dangerously close to the C-11 canal here, which is where Everglades Holiday Park is operating their airboat tours. I think when it gets a little bit closer, they'll probably close the park."

Ash fell from the sky and the smell of smoke is enveloping some communities as crews continue to battle one of a few brush fires that broke out in South Florida this week. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

The city of Weston urged residents with respiratory issues to monitor the air quality index.

"I’m supposed to stay out from the smoke so I just stayed in the house and watched TV all day yesterday," said Robert Skelton, who had lung issues and lives in the area. "It’s better to be safe than sorry."

Officials said the fire - although massive and scary to see up close - is just part of life in the Everglades.

“We do want the public to know this is part of a cycle, that the Everglades burns and it’s good for the vegetation and the wildlife, it grows back relatively quickly," David Rosenbaum of the Florida Forest Service said Friday.

Some residents want more answers about what they are supposed to do.

"It looks like a monster coming up from behind the water towers. It’s red and it’s just billowing up," said Terry Moody, president of the Holly Lake Association. "What’s going on? Do we need to leave? Are we good? Do they have it contained?"

Some residents said as long as it doesn't get near residential areas, there shouldn't be a reason to panic.

"It's natural, you know. That's nature taking it's course, that's what it's supposed to do," said fisherman Dennis Short. "As long as nobody gets hurt, you know, everything is good."

Strong winds made it the second wildfire South Florida has seen in the last three days. A brush fire in southwest Miami-Dade, first reported Tuesday, charred more than 600 acres so far. It is currently 85% contained.