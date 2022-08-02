‘This Kind of Pain Will Last Forever': More Parkland Victims' Families Speak at Shooter's Sentencing

For the second day in a row Tuesday jurors heard the horrors that family members have endured after losing loved ones in the Parkland school shooting.

Alyssa Alhadeff’s parents – Broward School Board member Lori Alhadeff and father, Dr. Ilan Alhadeff – fought through tears with trembling voices to recall the good times with their daughter and the hell they have lived with since her death on Feb. 14, 2018.

“Inside, I burn like a damn inferno,” said Dr. Alhadeff.

“She had this infectious laugh that now I only get to watch on TikTok videos,” he added.

“This is not normal!” he shouted.

His wife Lori noted there was no word in the English language for a parent who outlives a child.

“Alyssa was my only daughter, my best friend and love of my life,” she said. “[She was the] heartbeat of our family.”

Alyssa’s grandmother took the witness stand to speak of the moments she shared before the 14-year-old was killed.

Theresa Robinovitz remembered hearing about the soccer game that team captain Alyssa played the night before she was murdered.

“[My daughter Lori] shared with me afterwards that after that game she told Alyssa, she played the best game of her life,” Robinovitz said. “Alyssa’s response was, ‘I know Mom.'"

Robinovitz admitted she’s needed therapy and medication since her granddaughter’s death.

“The celebration of love on the national holiday of Valentine’s Day has only brought me back sorrow and memories of that tragic day,” she said.

Nicholas Dworet’s mother – Annika, with Nick’s father Mitchell Dworet by her side for support – talked about Nick’s dreams as captain of the swim team at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

There was a note taped to the wall next to his bed that read: “I want to be a Swedish Olympian and go to Tokyo 2020 to compete for my country. I will train as hard as I can in and out of the water. Even on my hardest days, I swear to give it my all and I will let nothing stand in my way. Train harder.”

“Now we will never know if he had reached his goal to go to the Olympics,” Annika Dworet said. “Our hearts will always be broken.”

Tuesday’s testimony began with a Broward Sheriff’s Office crime lab ballistics expert doing a show-and-tell with the weapon and ammunition Nikolas Cruz used on the day he admitted to killing 17 and wounding 17 more.

The jury will have to decide whether Cruz is executed or is sentenced to life without parole. For him to get the death penalty, the jury must be unanimous.