If you have ever stood in line for over an hour outside Zak the Baker in Wynwood, you know that their pastries and confections are worth the wait.

On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced its slate of finalists for its 2023 restaurant and chef awards and Zak the Baker was the only South Florida eatery nominated for the prestigious award.

Open Sunday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., this popular brunch spot is among the five finalists for outstanding bakery. Angelo Brocato in Louisiana, La Casita Bakeshop and Kuluntu Bakery in Texas, and Yoli Tortilleria in Missouri are also in the running.

Zak the Baker is an independent artisan bakery in the heart of the Wynwood Arts District and is serving up everything from cookies, to pastries, to bread. It has also been continuously certified kosher since 2014.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards—established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991—are one of five separate recognition programs of the Awards.

The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories, including the new award for outstanding bakery, and other categories like outstanding bar which selected Miami's Cafe La Trova as a nominee and outstanding chef with Kabooki Sushi's Henry Moso as a nominee too.

The 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards will be on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The ceremony will be live-streamed that day on Eater beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT or 6:30 p.m. EST.