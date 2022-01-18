This South Florida Interpreter Helps Blind People Experience Live Sports

When 59-year-old Carlos Argueta lost his sight five years ago, he thought his ability to enjoy a live soccer match, which is a passion of his, was also gone.

So since going blind, Carlos hasn’t attended a game until now. Cellphone video shows him celebrating a goal from Honduras this past weekend at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

“Feeling that this person cannot see the goal and just feel it, just seeing how we celebrate. Cesar showed us a lot more than just the soccer,” said Santiago Montoya of Four 19 Agency.

Cesar Daza, through his boards and his hands, is able to interpret sports for those who can no longer see or hear. He learned the skill back in his native Colombia, where he would interpret local soccer matches.

“I feel a sense of pride,” Daza said in Spanish. “Being able to be the eyes for people who can’t see.”

The video of the heartwarming moment in Fort Lauderdale has gone viral.

“He sees the hands and he flies, and not only Cesar, but the other person it’s more how he’s feeling that is what is exciting,” Montoya said.

Through the years Daza has also learned how to interpret other sports – from football to baseball and even basketball.

“What I see happening on the field – I translate it with my hands onto the board,” Daza said in Spanish.

“It was motivating, something special,” Argueta said following the match.