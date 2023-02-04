‘This Was a Senseless Killing': Community Remembers Young Man Who Died After Uber Driver Shot Him in Hollywood

Family, friends and the community said goodbye to a 19-year-old who died months after he was shot by his Uber driver. That driver still has not been arrested.

Miles McGlashan’s family is still demanding justice.



During a vigil Saturday night at T.Y. Park in Hollywood, those who know McGlashan described him as the complete package.



"You got to see really what kind of young man Myles was,” McGlashan family attorney David Kubiliun said.



McGlashan was also laid to rest Saturday. He died January 19th after Hollywood Police say his Uber driver shot him in November.



"This was a senseless killing, and he should be held accountable,” Kubiliun said.



Attorney David Kubiliun says the family's is still searching for answers.



"There’s just no explanation for the shooting,” Kubiliun said.



Kubiliun says Miles was a student at Barry University and was in the Uber to go visit his grandparents. Police say the friction started when he asked his driver to drop him off at a different location nearby. They say the McGlashan attacked the driver who then shot him. McGlashan’s family and their attorney don't believe that story.



"Once this young man exited the Uber, why didn’t Uber driver just go and report something to the police why do you chase after the young man with a gun for God sake,” Kubiliun said.



Kubiliun says Hollywood Police will eventually turn over its investigation to the state attorney's office and they're confident the Uber driver will face murder charges.

Until then, they'll continue to remember a young man who had a bright future ahead of him.



"He's given tremendous amount of happiness in the short 19 years that he’s been here,” Kubiliun said.



Kubiliun says as of Friday, there still wasn’t a cause of death on the medical examiner’s report.

