‘Thought I was going to die': Woman says shark bit her in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

A woman is speaking out nearly a month after she says she was attacked by a shark in the ocean in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Emily Ross was snorkeling in waist deep water near the pier at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea back on May 27 when she had the marine life encounter she never asked for.

“I thought I was going to die. I thought, this is how people die," Ross said Monday.

She described how she saw bait fish and then came face to face with a shark that bit her left hand and part of her arm.

“The look of the swirl of blood that you see in all of those shark bite movies is exactly how blood moves underwater. Underwater with my goggles, I can see it all and then I can see the chunks of my arm like floating in the water,” said Ross.

The career analyst and programmer from Las Vegas said she was on vacation with her mom’s best friend to commemorate the anniversary of her mother’s death, but it turned into a traumatic experience.

“I knew in that moment that if I passed out, if I didn’t stay fully conscious, I wasn’t going to make it,” said Ross.

As she lost a lot of blood, Ross said she frantically ran out of the water with the help of another swimmer. She described how two saviors on the beach, a woman named Kim who was a former nurse and a man named Ivan, used their towels to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Then she was brought to Broward Health Medical Center in an ambulance.

"That hospital treated me really really well. It just gave me so much peace that I no longer needed to be making decisions for my life care,” said Ross.

The tendons in her hand had to be completely repaired and after a seven-hour surgery, she spent five days in the hospital. Ross said the last few weeks have been traumatic both physically and mentally.

"I have a lot of gratitude that I survived, but a lot of anger that this happened to me. This could have been really prevented or I could have had a much better outcome if there were lifeguards there," said Ross.

Ross decorated her cast in the pride flag and with googly eyes as she is trying to keep her spirits up, but she has a long road to recovery.

“I can’t plan right now because it’s going to be 6 months until I even know if I’ll be able to use my hand ever again,” said Ross.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue initially said the bite marks were consistent with a possible barracuda bite, but Ross insists it was a shark that bit her. She is posting her recovery on her TikTok account at @emyydayy.