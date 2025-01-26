Thousands attend Amerant Bank 5K to benefit United Way Miami

More than a thousand people, walkers, runners and fitness enthusiasts woke up bright and early Sunday morning to participate in the Amerant Bank 5K race in Coral Gables to benefit the United Way Miami nonprofit.

“The best part about it, it's all families, it's all local people, people from the community, people from Coral Gables who are here supporting United Way,” said Mayor Vince Lago.

United Way Miami is celebrating 100 years of community impact.

“United Way supports what we consider our ALICE population,” said Symeria Hudson, President and CEO of United Way Miami. “These are hardworking people that are on the front lines working, but yet they don't have the ends to meet in order to thrive in our city.”

In recent years, the nonprofit has partnered with Amerant Bank to put on the annual event.

“We do a baseline sponsorship of $27,500,” added Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank.

All funds collected are to support more than 100 programs of more than 60 impact partner agencies.

For 19-year-old Williams Avendaño, this was his first time racing in this event. Though he tells NBC6 he’s been running since he was six, being the first one to cross the finish line was a pleasant surprise.

“For me, it was a great race!” said Avendaño. “I didn’t know that I was going to win this race but, well, I mean, I win.”

Even those who just walked said they had a great time with the added bonus of giving back.

“If it's running in a 5K if it's volunteering, if it’s giving a small portion of your salary to United Way, it's important because United Way helps a whole range of organizations here in South Florida,” added Coral Gables Mayor Lago.

You can donate to United Way Miami.