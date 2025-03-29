Miami

Thousands attend day 2 of Ultra Music Festival despite light rain

During last year's event, the rain slowed things down on day one and eventually stopped everything earlier than expected

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Ultra Music Festival entered its second day despite the not-so-great weather on Saturday.

But the weather didn't stop thousands from celebrating.

Throughout Biscayne Park, Miami Police and fire rescue were at attention.

According to police, only two people have been arrested so far; one for disorderly conduct and another for operating a business without a license.

Fire Rescue said they checked on roughly 40 people and took 12 people to the hospital.

NBC6 spoke to several people who came from all over to spend the weekend in Miami, and they're not worried about the rain but they have noticed the traffic.

"Getting in was kind of a mess," said a man. "We got here at like 5:30 and then we got in at like 7:30, so it was a long time."

"We're just staying right here, so it's really easy, just come out the front go to the gate, come back home easy peezy," said a woman.

Police have blocked several roads around Bayfront Park and Biscayne Boulevard as the festival continues.

